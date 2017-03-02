Sean Slamon Named Carson City's Fire Chief

From Carson City:



Sean Slamon of Modesto, California has been selected by City Manager Nick Marano, as Carson City’s new Fire Chief. A panel consisting of local fire chiefs and the City Manager recently conducted interviews for the position. Mr. Slamon was selected after careful review of the applicants’ work experience and education. Mr. Slamon has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Occupational Studies from California State University Long Beach and an Associate’s of Science degree in Fire Science from Modesto Junior College.

Chief Slamon was selected from a highly competitive group of finalists, and was the clear consensus choice of panels comprised of regional Fire Chiefs, the City Department Directors and the Firefighters of the Carson City Fire Department. Chief Slamon will bring nearly 30 years of professional firefighting and leadership experience to Carson City. He will follow former Chiefs Stacey Giomi and Bob Schreihans in leading one of Northern Nevada’s busiest and most professional Fire Departments.

Mr. Slamon began his fire service career in 1988 as a firefighter for Foster City Fire Department. He has served in numerous positions for Modesto Fire Department since he was brought on as a firefighter in 1989. He was the department training officer for three years, a shift Battalion Chief for five years and the Operations Division Chief for three years. Most recently, Slamon served as the Fire Chief for Modesto Fire Department, a position he obtained in 2014. He is a certified and qualified strike team leader and has led numerous deployments on large wildfires throughout the state.