Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to Permit Open Burning

From Washoe County:

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) will permit open burning beginning March 4, 2017. Open burning will be allowed, with a current burn permit, until TMFPD determines it is unsafe for open burning to continue within the District. Residents are not required to get a new burn permit for 2017 if you currently have a valid 2016 permit.

Residents of the TMFPD will be allowed to burn vegetation and ditches in preparation for spring irrigation and vegetation management of properties. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting permitted burns, and are required to follow regulations and restrictions available on our website, effective March 4. Burning must conclude by 2 p.m. each day and residents must adhere to the regulations listed on the burn permit.

Residents are subject to fines if they do not follow the regulations of the permit or burn outside the permissible burn times and dates. Burning of material in a burn barrel or the burning of trash is not allowed at any time. Residents who live within the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin may not obtain a burn permit, or conduct open burning on their property, due to Air Quality restrictions. If you live within the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin please call 775-784-7206.

“We expect heavy fuels this summer with all of this moisture,” TMFPD Fire Chief Moore said. “Now is the time to clear your property of excess vegetation, and create the defensible space around your home that is so important once those fuels dry out.”

TMFPD asks all residents to follow the guidelines on the burn permit and pay close attention to the winds and proximity to structures before burning.

Residents are required to call the TMFPD burn line prior to burning at 775-326-6000 to verify it is a permissible burn day for TMFPD. If there are predicted high winds or red-flag warnings at any time during the open burning period, burning will be shut down until conditions improve.

Residents may call the main TMFPD office at 775-326-6000 with further questions or visit www.washoecounty.us/tmfpd.

