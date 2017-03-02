Ryan Tells GOP Health Bill to be Drafted This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ryan Tells GOP Health Bill to be Drafted This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Legislation to revamp the nation's health care system is being drafted this weekend.
    
That's according to Colorado congressman Mike Coffman, who says House Speaker Paul Ryan has told GOP colleagues that leaders will draft the legislation this weekend.
    
Coffman described Ryan's remarks after Republicans met privately Thursday to discuss replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law with their own programs.
    
Several Republicans say leaders want the House to approve legislation in the next few weeks. The hope is to give the Senate time to consider the bill before Congress takes a spring break in early April.
    
Lawmakers have said House committees could have initial votes on legislation as early as next week.
    
Republicans remain divided over key issues, including a proposed new tax on some employer-provided health plans.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.