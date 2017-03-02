"CANstruction" Food Drive Begins at Meadowood Mall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

"CANstruction" Food Drive Begins at Meadowood Mall

Posted: Updated:

22,000 cans of food are on display at the Meadowood Mall for the annual CANstruction. All of the cans are donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. 10 teams are competing for both local and national awards for the best construction of canned foods. A few of the sculptures portray a fox, breakfast skillet, lighthouse, and a peace symbol. 

Local schools and businesses are participating each raising their own money to buy the food. On average, a sculpture costs $1,500. 

CANstructions will be on display until Sunday, March 5. Visitors can vote for "people's choice." One vote costs $1 and that money goes to the Food Bank. 

