NHP Investigating Fatal Crash in Cold Springs

One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
A 19 year-old man is in custody after he robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment Saturday.More >>
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery in Sparks Saturday night.More >>
The Reno Aces battled the Las Vegas 51’s on Friday night from Greater Nevada Field in front of a crowd of 6,387.More >>
The Nevada State Contractor's Board has revoked one license and has fined one contractor from the northern Nevada area during its May hearings.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signs 15 more bills into law on Friday and vetoes one.More >>
Sparks Police say the body found Wednesday in the Truckee River near Mustang was that of a 74-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
Who knew that Northern Nevada could host motorcycles, a Cirque show, and a 1,000 feet of wet and wild sliding through the streets of Reno all in the same weekend. Well, it's true! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
