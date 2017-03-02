NHP Investigating Fatal Crash in Cold Springs

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Northbound US 395 at the Cold Springs exit.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m on Thursday, March 2nd.

Officials say one man is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash. According to police the driver was heading Northbound on US 395 and went off the road and hit the exit 80 sign. A witness pulled over and called police.

Washoe County Sheriffs Office is assisting with the investigation, they believe speed is a factor.

We have a crew on scene and will update as more information becomes available.