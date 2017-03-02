Bighorns Lose to Windy City

Bighorns Release

3/1/2017

The Reno Bighorns (13-25) fell 132-105 (16-18) Wednesday afternoon in a matinee game at the Reno Events Center.

Kendall Marshall led the Bighorns with 23 points, five assists and two rebounds while Kings assignee Georgios Papagiannis followed Marshall closely notching 19 points and six rebounds. Reggie Hearn totaled 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Alec Brown paced the Bulls with 31 points and two rebounds while Alfonzo McKinnie logged a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The teams kept the score close the opening frame, though the Bulls would hold the advantage over the Bighorns through the entirety of the period.

The teams remained scoreless the first two minutes of the second frame before the Bulls went on an 11-2 run at the 9:48 mark behind a triple from Eddie to hold a double-digit lead over the Bighorns. The Bulls held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the frame before Hearn sunk a three to spur an 18-5 run to cut the deficit to eight with .10 to play in the first half. McKinnie stepped to the line to make two to give the Bulls a 10 point lead going into the locker room at the half. Hearn scored 13 of his 15 points in the second frame.

Gary Neal hit a layup to open the second half to make it an eight-point game before Brown made a three at the 10:53 mark to give Windy City a double-digit lead. The Bulls maintained their momentum holding a double-digit lead over the Bighorns the remainder of the frame, holding a 13-point cushion going into the final frame.

Windy City carried the momentum into the final frame, keeping the Bighorns from eclipsing their lead for the remaining 12 minutes of play.

The Bighorns will host the Raptors 905 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7 p.m.