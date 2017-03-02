New Sex Education Curriculum Proposed for WCSD

It's been 14 years since the sex education curriculum has been updated in Washoe County Schools and the district is looking for feedback to make revised lesson plans.

On Wednesday at Swope Middle School, parents filled the cafeteria to hear what WCSD plans to teach their children.

Some had firm values and they were frustrated about certain topics, like gender roles being taught at such a young age, while others thought it was necessary to get the right message out to students early.

Traci Gamet came to express her approval. She said, "I have high hopes that it's going to be successful and our children are finally going to start hearing what they need to hear."

Linda Holly is a grandparent of a student in elementary school. Her and her husband disagree. "Transgender and homosexuality and AIDS. All of these sexual things that a little child, there's no room for that in their mind."

Issues like consent and diversity are outlined in the drafted lesson plans. It's the first time the school district has updated its sexual education curriculum since 2003. But its a tough sell for some families.

"All we're trying to do is explain to students the facts about what happens to their bodies during puberty," said Russell Hunter, the SHARE Program Coordinator.

The Washoe County School District, under the leadership of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, and through the Sexuality, Health and Responsibility Education Advisory Committee is currently conducting a thorough review and possible revision of its S.H.A.R.E. Curriculum.

Starting in fourth grade, respect and puberty will be taught like in previous years, but something new is on the agenda: sexual abuse and harassment. Anatomy, reproduction and HIV will stay on student's homework assignments in fifth grade, with a new lesson on what love is. Gender roles and boundaries are introduced in sixth grade for the first time in the curriculum. Seventh graders will learn about pregnancy and preventing sexually transmitted diseases, while eighth graders finish up their lesson on birth control and sexual assault.

Emeliano Pasillas, a parent said, "Don't let them confuse your kids sexuality. Just let them teach the right anatomy. You're a male or a female. Period, that's it."

Gamet adds, "We need to empower children to be informed about what they can have access to in the community, how they can keep themselves safe and how they can plan out their lives."

The district is still getting public input. The board of trustees will give final approval on a new curriculum by June.

"Until then, this curriculum can still be revised. We are counting on public feedback in order to make sure that we have something that everybody in this community can live with," said Hunter.

The school district will also meet at O'Brien Middle School on Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal is to teach the new lesson plans by the next school year.

Public Review and Draft of Sex Education Curriculum: http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/6331