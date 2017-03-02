CHP To Host Barbecue to Honor Fallen Officer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP To Host Barbecue to Honor Fallen Officer

Posted: Updated:

On Thursday, the public is invited to help honor the memory of a California Highway Patrol officer killed in the line of duty.

Officers are hosting a Grab-and-Go Barbecue at the CHP Scale House on Interstate 80 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in memory of Officer Lucas Chellew.

Last week, the CHP Officer suffered major injuries in a motorcycle crash while pursuing a suspect in Sacramento. He was taken to UC-Davis Medical Center, where he later died.

He left behind a wife and two children. All donations made at the BBQ will be donated to Officer Chellew's family.

