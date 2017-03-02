Nevada Wins. Will Take On Colorado State for MWC Title Saturday

Nevada Release

Behind yet another 20 point performance from senior Marcus Marshall, the Nevada Wolf Pack (24-6, 13-4 MW) took down the San José State Spartans (14-14, 7-10 MW) Wednesday night 82-67.

Marshall netted 20 points for a fourth straight game to lead both teams. Freshman Josh Hall had a career game, hauling in a career-high 12 rebounds while tying his career high in assists with five. He saw the most action he's ever seen, playing 32 minutes. Senior D.J. Fenner (15) and sophomores Lindsey Drew (14) and Cameron Oliver (13) joined Marshall in double figures, the 20th game this season at least four Nevada players have scored 10 points. Now with 1,310, Fenner is seven points from passing Luke Babbitt (2008-10) for 14th on the all-time scoring list.

With the victory, head coach Eric Musselman became the second coach in Wolf Pack history to lead his team to back-to-back 24 win seasons in his first two years. Fenner also hit another big milestone in his career becoming the 15th Wolf Pack player to score 1,300 career points.

Things got off to a slow start for both teams, but the Pack was able to find its offense. Keeping the Spartans scoreless for five minutes, Nevada took a 14-5 lead with 12 minutes to go in the first half. End a nearly eight minute scoring drought, the Spartans would score to put the Wolf Pack lead at 20-7 with under nine on the clock. The Pack would continue to dominate in the first frame, going in at the half up 47-25.

Nevada was in the driver's seat for most of the second half carrying a large lead. However, with 10:54 left to play, the Spartans had pulled within 10, 64-54. It was about as close as San José State would get, though, as the Pack cruised to an 82-67 victory.

Nevada will take on the Colorado State Rams Saturday at 5 p.m. in matchup for the Mountian West regular season title.