Nevada Senate OKs Statement that Men, Women Equal Under Law

Nevada Senate OKs Statement that Men, Women Equal Under Law

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are advancing a 45-year-old proposal seeking to amend the U.S. Constitution to plainly state that men and women are equal under the law.

State senators supporting the Equal Rights Amendment say it's a profound gesture for women, who continue to experience discrimination at work and home.

Nevada was one of 15 states that did not ratify the amendment by a 1982 deadline, dooming the initial proposal.

Senators say reconsideration is largely symbolic.

One Republican, one independent and all 11 Democratic senators supported the amendment Wednesday in a 13-8 vote. Senate Joint Resolution 2 moves to the Assembly.

Opponents say they're concerned the statement could lead to ramifications that today seem far-fetched, including a reversal of a Supreme Court decision banning public funding for abortions.

