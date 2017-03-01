Diva's Day Out is Saturday at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

Divas’ Day Out returns to Reno this Saturday, March 4 to the Grand Sierra Resort.

From Reno Media Group:

Reno, Nevada - Thousands of ladies in feather boas will again attend Reno’s “largest girl party” when “Divas’ Day Out” returns to the Grand Sierra Resort’s Summit Pavilion for its fifth year from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This year all attendees must be 18 years or older and it’s better than ever! Tickets are only $10 in advance at the Grand Sierra Resort Box office and $15 the day of event.

Divas’ Day Out, presented by Renovations, Dr. Virden's Medical Spa and Reno Buick/GMC Cadillac, features over 120 businesses and organizations on-site providing information, products and giveaways for women. First 1000 ladies through the door get a FREE feather boa, an official Divas’ shopping bag from On Command Dog Boarding and Training and a free exciting bag of erotic swag from Adam and Eve. And all those 21+ will receive a sample from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, all starting at 10a.m. Other sponsors include, Grand Sierra Resort, Duncan Golf Management & KTVN Channel 2.

Sean Kanan from CBS’s The Bold and The Beautiful will appear on stage and will be available to sign autographs and take pictures throughout the entire event. Other entertainment will include appearances on the main stage by “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas”, for the 1st time at Divas’ “Thunder From Down Under”, Justin Rupple from Reno Tahoe Comedy, Fashion Show by The Outlets at Sparks and more!

The event is produced by Reno Media Group who owns several radio stations in Northern Nevada. “It’s a natural for us to produce and promote an event for women since we reach so many women on our radio stations,” said Teresa Estabrook, General Sales Manager of Reno Media Group. “This is a day for women to take a break from their busy lives at work and at home and come by with their girlfriends for all the things they love: shopping, giveaways, handsome men and more! It’s their day to be a Diva!”

Reno Media Group owns 106.9 MORE FM, Alice 96.5, Swag 104.9, Ten Country 97.3, The River 103.7, The Buzz 96.1/1270 AM, Power 92.5, Juan 101.7 and 96.9

For more information, contact Teresa Estabrook at 775.829.1964 or teresa@renomediagroup.com.