Reno Public Works Repairing Potholes on City Streets

On Wednesday, the city of Reno had a crew driving up and down Somersett Parkway repairing the dozens of potholes in the area.

Marnell Heinz, the operations and maintenance manager with the Reno Public Works, says Wednesday’s round of repairs is just the beginning and that crews still have a lot of work to be done.

"This year we've had an unprecedented amount of precipitation so you're seeing even more failures at a greater rate," says Heinz.

These failures can often times be a safety hazard to drivers out on the road. So crews are taking advantage or the warm weather at the beginning of March to grind out the old asphalt and patch the holes with a new surface.

“They're going to put asphalt emulsion, it's basically the glue that holds the asphalt to the roadway surface, then they'll put hot asphalt mix in there, compact it, and then they'll move on to their next pothole," says Heinz.

However moving from one pothole to the next isn't as quick as it may sound and not as cheap either. With at least hundreds of potholes spread out across the city of Reno, the public works crews will be doing repairs well into summer, with an estimated cost of at least 1 million dollars.

“Be a continual process and it might take us several months to get to all of them but we'll diligently be working throughout the rest of these several months and try to get them all taken care of," says Heinz.

Here are some phone numbers to call if residents see potholes they’d like to report.

Reno Direct- 334-4636

Sparks- 353-5555

NDOT- 834-8300

Reno Public Works crews try to get to a pothole request within 48 hours, but because of how many potholes there currently are, it could take them longer to get from one area to the next.