Person Who Died in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon Identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash in Fallon that left one person dead.

NHP says that on Wednesday, March 1 at about 6:21 pm they were called to a serious injury crash on US 50 and Soda Lake Road in Fallon.

Police say the initial investigation showed that a gray 2011 Toyota Camry had exited from a gas station from the north side of the roadway. They say the Camry failed to yield to a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling west on US 50.

Authorities say the front of the Camry hit the right side of the Sonata where the driver of the Sonota lost control of her vehicle causing it to travel into eastbound traffic where it was struck on the left side by a white 2008 Toyota Sequoia.

Officials say the driver of the Sonata, identified as 25-year-old Krysten Cheri Waalk, from Sparks, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash. Police say Waalk was wearing her seatbelt.

NHP says there was a total of six occupants were involved, and it is unknown at this time if there was impairment.

The driver of the Sequoia was transported to a Reno hospital via CareFlight and the driver of the Camry and three of the four occupants of the Sequoia were all transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hildebrand at (775)689-4623 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us