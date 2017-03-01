CrossFit Kids at Evoke Fitness

Does your child have endless energy to burn? Jeremy Merlino knows just how to use it. He is a certified CrossFit Kids Coach at Evoke Fitness. The tough, full-body workout - for wee ones - just launched in January.

If you are new to CrossFit, you will find it includes a host of functional movements - from squats to presses. The workouts combine strength with cardio - like burpee box jump overs. There is no denying it is a grueling test for some of the most hardcore athletes - as they race the clock to submit scores in an international competition.

Iain Dykins is the owner of CrossFit Bangarang at Evoke and he jumped at the idea of starting up classes for kids, too. "I think it's very valuable for kids to learn and to have fun with exercise at a young age." Like five-year-old Michael who happens to be Dykins’s nephew. "He works so hard and pulls heavy weights.”

“Do you want to be just like him,” I ask. With a big, toothless smile, Michael nods yes.

Nine-year-old Zack also looks forward to CrossFit Kids. "I like doing burpees and sit-ups." Zack, in particular, has come a long way. Just three months ago he was cleared to train after having a kidney transplant in 2015. "So to see him doing this is amazing,” says his Mom, Jennifer Dado.

It keeps the kids active, engaged with friends and it is fun. Plus, Merlino and Dykins both say it is safe. “At their age, it's not about building muscle. It’s about body awareness and form. We really focus on trying to perfect form before they ever use weights." The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends waiting until a child's balance and posture are better developed - typically around seven or eight - before getting into any type of moderate strength training.

This past weekend, however, in the spirit of the CrossFit Open, these mighty mini-men were invited to the other side of the gym for their own kids’ competition. "I'm going to show everybody that I'm strong,” says Michael.

Merlino adds, "We want them to feel like they're a part of the whole community - the whole gym." With a crowd cheering them on, they did the same exercises as the adults until the last of them finished. As the room watched, it became clear that CrossFit is not just about getting a good sweat, it’s about good sportsmanship, too. The kids encouraged each other and exchanged high-fives after it was all over.

As Dykins points out, that is what the CrossFit culture is all about; a life lesson they will also use outside the gym. “You saw with the kids, they're all cheering each other on and at such a young age to learn that - it's awesome!"

CrossFit Kids at Evoke offers classes for six to 12-year-old kids and classes for teenagers, too. Kids meet at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Teenagers meet Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. There are a variety of pricing options.

To learn more, log onto http://www.crossfitbangarang.com/ or http://www.evokefit.com/. You can also get more information on Facebeook at https://www.facebook.com/bangarangCF/?hc_ref=SEARCH. Evoke is located at 895 East Patriot Boulevard, Suite 108 in Reno, 89511.