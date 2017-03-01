CrossFit Kids at Evoke Fitness

Ladies, you will soon have another option when it comes to breast cancer screening and treatment. The Breast Center is about to open inside the Summit Surgery Center at Saint Mary's Galena.More >>
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke to patients and medical professionals about their healthcare concerns at a roundtable discussion Friday in Reno.More >>
A species of mosquito capable of spreading the Zika virus has been found in Southern Nevada. Health officials detected the mosquitoes Wednesday in North Las Vegas.More >>
A big reason why many bystanders don't give CPR if someone collapses is because of their reluctance to put their mouth on the mouth of a stranger. However, doctors say that reason no longer exists. Why they are encouraging you to learn hands only CPR in Health Watch.More >>
If you watch our station, you've seen an advertisement from the A.A.R.P. that urges Nevadans to call Senator Dean Heller and tell him to vote against the American Health Care Act. The commercial is also playing in Colorado, Arizona, and Alaska.More >>
Affordable children's dental care offered with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, coming to northern Nevada.More >>
Nevada lawmakers are sending Gov. Brian Sandoval several bills focused on assisting working mothers and reproductive health.More >>
Washoe County is offering free medications and assistance with a Quitline to help Nevadans to quit smoking and to stop using tobacco products.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office says an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured in 2026 under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill.More >>
The Nevada Department of Agriculture is urging residents to vaccinate their horses against the West Nile Virus.More >>
