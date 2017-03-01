Latest Snow Survey Goes Unexpectedly

Since last month, we've added about 90 inches of snow depth at Mt. Rose, and our automated system SNOTEL says the current water content is just over 74 inches. It's the best March 1st snow pack we've had since the site was installed in 1981. A survey gives ground truth to what the SNOTEL sites are telling us, but sometimes conditions can make the process challenging.

"This kind of a snow survey is a nightmare to have a really warm day with fresh new snow and really deep snow pack. It makes for a really hard sampling," said hydrologist Jeff Anderson.

So difficult in fact, plans did not go as expected.

"Unfortunately we were unable to get to the bottom of the snow pack today but that's great news for our water supply. That means we got a ton of snow up here," said Anderson.

Last time when we were up here we got enough snow for someone to reach the top of a sixteen foot shed, but now they've gotten so much snow they've had to dig a hole to get to their equipment. We still have the month of March to get through. All of this is great news for Lake Tahoe and our water supply.

"It's a great thing we know where our water supply is coming from the next two to three years and we're standing on it," said Bill Hauck, a hydrologist for TMWA.

If the SNOTEL site is correct Anderson says we're about 229% of normal for this date and two times of normal when you compare it to April first.

"We've got lots of water and I do not think there is anything that could go wrong and not give us enough water this year," said Anderson.

Anderson says the fresh snow was able to absorb the rain we've received and those layers of snow and ice can make the survey all the more harder to do. They'll try to do another snow survey in April.