Washoe County Property Taxes Due March 6

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. March 1, 2017. Washoe County Treasurer Tammi Davis is reminding property owners in the County that Monday, March 6, is the due date for the fourth installment of 2016/17 property taxes. Payments will be accepted without penalty through March 16, 2017.  See office hours below: 

Payment options

Online:

Go to www.washoecounty.us/treas and click on “View or Pay Taxes”

  • No fee for online e-check payments
  • Credit Card payments have an associated fee charged by the payment vendor

In Person:

County Treasurer's Office - 1001 E. Ninth St, Suite D140

  • Monday – Friday: 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: Closed
  • Cash, check, money orders accepted

County Clerk’s Office – 1001 E. Ninth St, Bldg A

  • Monday – Friday: 5 p.m. – midnight
  • Saturday – Sunday and Holidays: 8 a.m. – midnight
  • Checks, money orders, or exact-change cash only

By Mail:

Washoe County Treasurer
PO Box 30039
Reno NV 89520

Always include your Parcel Number (PIN) on any form of payment. For additional information please visit www.washoecounty.us/treas or call 775-328-2510. 

