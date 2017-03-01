Washoe County Property Taxes Due March 6

U.S. employers slowed hiring in May.More >>
The Nevada State Contractor's Board has revoked one license and has fined one contractor from the northern Nevada area during its May hearings.More >>
The Arizona Diamondbacks named RHP Braden Shipley Triple-A Pitcher-of-the-Month for May.More >>
A local non-profit group is holding a Beatles themed benefit concert and auction at the Lakeridge Tennis Club in Reno this Friday night.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval had a busy week singing and vetoing bills which continued Friday. Governor Sandoval signed four bills into law including AB471, which establishes the Office of Cyber Defense Coordination within the Department of Public Safety.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
Sparks Police say the body found Wednesday in the Truckee River near Mustang was that of a 74-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
Who knew that Northern Nevada could host motorcycles, a Cirque show, and a 1,000 feet of wet and wild sliding through the streets of Reno all in the same weekend. Well, it's true! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
