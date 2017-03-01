Dow Jones Above 21,000 for First Time - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dow Jones Above 21,000 for First Time

NEW YORK (AP) - Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time.
    
Wednesday's gain was the biggest for the blue-chip index since November.
    
Energy companies also rose. Bank of America rose 3.8 percent and ConocoPhillips rose 3.1 percent.
    
The rally came a day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.
    
Bond prices fell and yields rose after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger.
    
The Dow jumped 302 points, or 1.5 percent, to 21,114.
    
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 32 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,395. The Nasdaq composite increased 78 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,904.
 

