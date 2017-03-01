Former Nevada Judge Banned From Bench for Handcuffing Lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A former Las Vegas justice of the peace has been barred for life from serving as judge in Nevada for ordering a defense attorney handcuffed when she wouldn't quit arguing to keep a client out of jail.



The Nevada Supreme Court on Monday posted a Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline order censuring Conrad Hafen for several courtroom incidents between December 2014 and last May.



That's when he had Deputy Clark County Public Defender Zohra Bakhtary detained on a misdemeanor contempt finding, and then sentenced her client to jail for petty theft.



Hafen lost a re-election bid in June and now lives in Highland, Utah.



He represented himself before the disciplinary commission. Attempts to reach him Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.



Bakhtary says she respects the ruling, and declined additional comment.

