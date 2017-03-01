Accountants Responsible for Oscar Flub Won't Return to Show - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Accountants Responsible for Oscar Flub Won't Return to Show

Posted: Updated:

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer
    
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday's Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show.
    
Cheryl Boone Isaacs tells The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.
    
Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.
    
PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners' envelopes at Sunday's Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan's distraction caused the error.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

