Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Offers Short and Long Term Support

As the Silver State continues recovering from the recession, there are many who are still struggling to survive. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada strives to help those in need, not just with short term solutions but long term improvements.

It begins with food. It's one of the most important things the group provides, but not for the reason you may think.

"Most people who have food challenges, have other things going on in their lives and that's where we can direct them into our resource network, which is where it starts for us as far as services,” explains Scott Cooksley, the Director of Food Services at Catholic Charities.

It could be as simple as a need for clothes or diapers, but some challenges are complicated. The organization is able to handle those, too. "We have roughly 12 different programs and a number of different ways we can help them. Whether it's through case management and social services, job acquisition, housing needs,” says Matt Vaughan, the Director of Marketing & Public Relations Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

There’s the dining room, Kids to Seniors Korner, plus adoptions and immigration services. Also, there is specialized support at Crossroads for addiction recovery, thanks to a partnership with Washoe County. "On the other side of that, Washoe County Senior Services with our Meals on Wheels program," says Vaughan. That program provides hundreds of thousands of meals to the elderly in remote and rural areas AND in town.

Kim Huffman is a retired senior and has been relying on the Food Pantry for about a year. She says she’s now inspired to volunteer for Catholic Charities to help those with greater needs than hers. "Yeah, I can't be as tough as they are. I have a home, but I’m amazed at how strong they are", says Huffman.

Scott Cooksley knows all about having to be strong. He was homeless for three years after losing his job. "Through Catholic Charities was able to get me stabilized, was able to get me some help and again provide a job," and now he’s the director of food services here. He’s not alone, many employees were once clients, but the non-profit can't do it without your support.

"…and whether it's volunteering their time or if they want to do in-kind donations for some of these programs, it's a huge help to us," says Vaughan.

Leprechauns & Libations

A benefit for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

March 11 at 6 p.m.

Great Basin Brewing Co.

Taps and Tanks

1155 S. Rock blvd. #490 (enter on S. McCarran Blvd.)

$75 per ticket Includes:

Entrée (corned beef & Cabbage or Shepherd’s pie)

Appetizers

Dessert

2 drink tickets (beer or wine)

For tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/ccnnreno or call Jordan at (775) 322-7073 ext. 242