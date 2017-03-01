Suspect Arrested for Robbery at B & T Market

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives say they have arrested a suspect in the January 24 armed robbery of the B & T Market on Sun Valley Boulevard. See the original story here.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office ATAC unit with the assistance of K-9s says they have arrested 37-year-old Kalum Marcell Fortune from Sparks on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Officials say Fortune was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges related to the armed robbery investigation.

Police say that at approximately 10:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, detectives received assistance in their investigation from DNA analysis conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Division. Surveillance video provided by a neighboring business also assisted Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that detectives believe that Fortune was provided transportation by someone driving a sedan following the robbery. Anyone who may have information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.