Injury Crash on I-80 Between Vista and Lockwood, Police Seek Veh - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Injury Crash on I-80 Between Vista and Lockwood, Police Seek Vehicle Involved

Thanks to Facebook Viewer Scott Young for this picture Thanks to Facebook Viewer Scott Young for this picture

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80.

NHP says the crash is eastbound between Vista and Lockwood near exit 22. Officers say two vehicles were involved in the crash and they are searching for a third vehicle for possible involvement in this crash. They are looking for a green Toyota truck with an unknown registration. If anyone has information, please call 775-687-0400.

NHP says all travel lanes are now open.

Officers say Care Flight was en route to the scene. Officials say one person has been transported by Care Flight and one person has been transported by ground. 

