Person Found Dead After Reno Police and FBI Attempt to Serve Warrant

A body was found during the service of a federal warrant in Reno on Wednesday.

The FBI says that at about 9:30 am, Reno Police assisted the FBI in serving a warrant in the area of the 3300 block of Thornhill Drive.

During the service, officials say the area seemed to be barricaded by the person. Nearby residents were asked to evacuate while police attempted to make contact with the person.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, Reno SWAT entered the residence where they found a deceased person.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.