Missing Reno Woman Found Dead

Sadly, Channel 2 News has been informed by friends and family that Kristen Yamaoka has been found dead.

20-year-old Yamaoka was last heard from on February 23rd.

Missing Pieces Network posted on Facebook March 2nd writing, "Kirsten has been located and sadly, she is no longer with us. Her family has requested prayers, silence, and respect for their privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has helped in the search for her. Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."