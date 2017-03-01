Federal Judge Agrees to Free Widow of Orlando Shooter

Governor Brian Sandoval had a busy week singing and vetoing bills which continued Friday. Governor Sandoval signed four bills into law including AB471, which establishes the Office of Cyber Defense Coordination within the Department of Public Safety.More >>
The Truckee Fire Protection District says there will be free yard debris dumpsters on Saturday, June 10.More >>
Washoe County Parks says the potentially dangerous plant was removed where it was thickest and the trail has reopened, but they still want people to be cautious of flood damage to the trail.More >>
After the winter we've had, it's difficult to think about a drought right now but it's something climatologists in our area are always studying. A group of climatologists met up at Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village Friday morning to discuss drought research. It's something we're not immune to in our area.More >>
Carson Fire Department says that the Mill Fire has been knocked down.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
Who knew that Northern Nevada could host motorcycles, a Cirque show, and a 1,000 feet of wet and wild sliding through the streets of Reno all in the same weekend. Well, it's true! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
