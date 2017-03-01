Federal Judge Agrees to Free Widow of Orlando Shooter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Judge Agrees to Free Widow of Orlando Shooter

A federal judge in California has agreed to release on bail the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub until she faces trial on charges of aiding his attack.
    
U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn't a flight risk or a danger to public safety. The judge says there's no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State or holds extremist views.
    
Her husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.
    
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen and lying to investigators after the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty.
    
Salman will live with her uncle in Northern California and has to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
    
A trial hasn't been scheduled.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

