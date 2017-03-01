Northern Nevada Winner Announced for Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program

From the Office of State Treasurer:

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and the Board of Trustees of the College Savings Plans of Nevada are pleased to announce Grace Siamundo as the northern Nevada winner of the 5th annual Nevada Prepaid Tuition contest. There were 313 Nevada families who purchased a new Nevada Prepaid Tuition contract, between November 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017, making them eligible to be entered into a random drawing to win one year of free in-state college tuition.

Grace Siamundo is a 2nd grade student at Westergard Elementary School in northwest Reno who won the free year of in-state tuition, currently valued at $6,372! It will be most likely be worth even more by the time she begins college! The in-state tuition value can even be used out-of-state at any college or university that accepts FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

The State Treasurer’s Office and the Board of Trustees of the College Savings Plans of Nevada also recognized 3-year old Samuel Fornetti of Las Vegas as the southern Nevada winner.

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition program has been in existence for 19 years, with almost 20,000 participants. The enrollment period is still open for family members who wish to purchase a contract for a loved one (newborn through 9th graders) through March 31, 2017. For more information, go to NV529.org or call 702-486-2025. Plans start as low as $38 per month for a community college plan.

From the Office of State Treasurer