Ben Carson Clears Initial Senate Test Vote

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke to patients and medical professionals about their healthcare concerns at a roundtable discussion Friday in Reno.More >>
Sparks Police say the body found Wednesday in the Truckee River near Mustang was that of a 74-year-old man reported missing last month.More >>
Sierra Front says BLM crews are responding to a possible wildland fire near Brunswick Canyon south of the Carson River. The fire started just before 1:45 p.m. Friday.More >>
The Washoe County School District’s budget could now be short at least $6.6 million each year over the next two years due to a funding formula outlined in Nevada Senate Bill 544.More >>
Sierra Front says the Fairview wildfire east of Fallon is currently 50-acres large.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
Who knew that Northern Nevada could host motorcycles, a Cirque show, and a 1,000 feet of wet and wild sliding through the streets of Reno all in the same weekend. Well, it's true! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
