Ben Carson Clears Initial Senate Test Vote - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ben Carson Clears Initial Senate Test Vote

Posted: Updated:
Ben Carson Ben Carson

The Senate has given its initial approval to President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. Carson's actual confirmation vote is likely Thursday.
    
Carson, a celebrated African-American neurosurgeon and candidate in last year's GOP presidential primary, cleared a preliminary Senate hurdle on a bipartisan 62-37 vote.
    
Carson won bipartisan support last month in the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Republicans praised his life story, growing up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Some Democrats welcomed Carson's promises to address lead hazards in housing, homelessness and other issues.
    
Carson will lead a sprawling agency with some 8,300 employees and a current budget of about $47 billion - though it's facing big cuts under Trump.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.