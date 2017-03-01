Local Golf Course Hopeful for Warmer Weather

Who knew that Northern Nevada could host motorcycles, a Cirque show, and a 1,000 feet of wet and wild sliding through the streets of Reno all in the same weekend. Well, it's true! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Sparks Police Department: The City of Sparks is currently experiencing a power outage from I-80 to McCarran and Pyramid to Sparks Blvd.More >>
Left-hander Aaron Laffey cruised to his second consecutive win of the season, tossing seven innings of two-run baseball over the Las Vegas 51’s.More >>
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.More >>
KNPB announces the winners of the 2017 KNPB PBS Kids Writers Contest on Wednesday.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
This week Reed High School's JROTC dedicated a hallway to a former student who passed away in 2003 while serving in Iraq.More >>
