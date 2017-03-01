Local Golf Course Hopeful for Warmer Weather - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Golf Course Hopeful for Warmer Weather

From flooding to a heavy snow pack, the wet winter in northern Nevada has created a range of problems for golf courses in the area.

Josh Weeden is the head golf pro at ArrowCreek which is a year around golf course. He says the course typically experiences just a couple weeks’ worth of closures due to the weather.

However in 2017, the course has been closed since January 1st, and has been open for less than 3 days.

Weeden is optimistic that more sunny days in March will get the course back up and running sooner rather than later.

“Today we got the driving range open, but other than that, the golf course is still covered in 4 to 5 inches of snow and we're just patiently waiting for it to melt," says Weeden.

Weeden says once the course opens; they should not only see an increase in people signing up for spring memberships, but also the hiring of 10 to 20 new employees.

On Tuesday about 15 golfers didn't let a little bit of snow on the driving range get in their way, including Michael Heaslet of southern California

“Moved up from Newport Beach to here and we're used to playing golf year around down there, so this is year-around, you have to take what you get," Heaslet.

