Nevada Sets MWC Mark in 108-85 Win Over San Jose State

2/28/2017

On a special night that highlighted the hard-work and commitment of senior Stephanie Schmid, the Nevada women’s basketball team took down the San Jose State Spartans by a score of 108-85. Schmid ended the night tying her career-high with 32 points and tying the program-record of eight three-pointers in a game.

With 108 points on the night, the Pack recorded the second-most points in program history and it marked the first time Nevada has reached the 100-point plateau since Jan. 1, 2014, which was against the Spartans (10-19, 7-10 MW). Nevada’s score tonight also set a Mountain West record for most points scored in a conference game.

As a team, the Pack (11-17, 5-12 MW) finished the night with five players scoring in double-figures, which is the third time this season that such a feat has been accomplished. Behind Schmid, sophomore AJ Cephas recorded the first 20-point game of her career, completing the night with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The three-point barrage began in the opening minutes of the game when junior Halie Bergman knocked down a pair of threes, scoring six of the Pack’s first 10 points. After Nevada led 13-8 midway through the opening period, the Spartans used a 7-0 run to claim its first lead of the game.

Both teams would finish the quarter trading turns with the lead, which ultimately led to both squads in a tie at 23 apiece at the end of the first period. With San Jose State jumping out to five unanswered points to begin the second stanza, Nevada picked up its defensive intensity to climb its way back and reclaim a 30-29 lead, following a layup from junior T Moe.

After Schmid drained her first three-pointers of the game on back-to-back possessions to give the Pack a 38-35 lead with 3:55 remaining in the second, her parade from beyond began. Despite Nevada trailing at halftime, 45-43, Schmid had connected on three trifectas to that point.

In the third period, Schmid’s three-point bombarding continued, which also helped spark the Pack’s best second half performance of the season. In the third and fourth quarters, Nevada shot a combined 62 percent on 23-of-37 shooting from the field.

The third frame also saw the Pack score 34 points, which is the most points Nevada has scored in a quarter this season, 15 of which came courtesy of Schmid where she connected on three more shots from beyond the arc. By the end of the quarter, Schmid’s total came to six three-pointers made, helping push the Pack’s lead to 79-67.

The fourth and final quarter of the night saw Nevada reach the 100-point plateau mark, with the 103rd point coming off of Schmid’s eighth trifecta of the game, tying a program record for most three-pointers in a game, where the Pack took home the 108-85 victory.

Up next, Nevada will travel to Fort Collins, Colo. to take on the top team in the Mountain West, Colorado State on Friday, March 3. Tip-off for that matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.