Yori Avenue Reopens after Heavy Police Activity - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Yori Avenue Reopens after Heavy Police Activity

SWAT officers were called out Tuesday night to help serve a warrant in an apartment complex on Yori avenue.

After investigating a string of recent shootings in the area, Reno Police were called out to the 2300 block of Yori around 4:30 p.m.

Law enforcement shut down the area and contacted several residents in one of the apartments. One of the residents barricaded himself inside and refused commands to come out. Officers then used gas to get the man to surrender.

The man is now being detained by police.

