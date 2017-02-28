EDAWN: We Need to Build Faster

The man in charge of bringing new and better jobs to the region says we aren't building housing fast enough to meet demand. One local developer agrees that the demand is there, but that alone is not enough to start mass development.

"The demand for housing is so great that we really need to move that to the top of the list," says Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, "we need to really accelerate our housing programs, be more friendly on the government side to advancing housing permits and getting projects approved. And really look at infill more aggressively than ever."

That would lead to more new houses, apartments and condos in Northern Nevada. The demand is nothing new. In 2015 Kazmierski told Channel 2 that housing was a top priority and that the region needed to build at least 5,000 new housing units each year. In 2015, EDAWN expected 50,000 jobs to come to the region and 30,000-40,000 new housing units would be needed to meet demand. Since then, 20,000 jobs have come and there was just 4,000 new housing units built in the same time.

"If we don't address the housing need, we wont need all these other projects that are taking up time going through the process," says Kazmierski.

"We will be doing very well if we can hit 2,000 this year. To increase over 10 percent in one year, that's a big number," says Perry DiLoreto, president of DiLoreto Homes of Nevada. He says demand alone is not enough to ramp up construction. He says he's unsure of how long demand will last, as well as how outside influences like federal interest rates and the local labor shortage could impact the market. He also says planning (like flood forecasts) are necessary but a long process.

Jeremy Smith with the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency says we can't just take a bunch of empty space and build a bunch of houses on it, "Well, we have something called zoning. And we also have to consider the capacity of our infrastructure that has to be taken to make sure that we can handle the growth."

As supply grows, TMRPA has a plan to keep housing affordable. They recently released a report to address affordable housing in the region, which has been presented to the Reno City Council.