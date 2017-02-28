Shots Fired Near Dollar Loan Center at Mira Loma and McCarran.

Reno Police are asking for the public's help seeking information involved in a shooting investigation.

Officers responded to 3304 South McCarran Boulevard, near Mira Loma, on the report of shots fired just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a parked vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. An investigation revealed that a dark colored Mazda with tinted windows was seen driving out of the area at a high rate of speed.

Police tell us there is no available suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

The Reno Police Department is encouraging anyone who observed any portion of this incident or was in the area to come forward and contact Reno Police by calling non-emergency dispatch at (775) 334-2121 or secret witness at (775) 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411).