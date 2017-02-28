NHP Joining Forces Campaign to Focus on Speeders - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Joining Forces Campaign to Focus on Speeders

Posted: Updated:

From Nevada Highway Patrol:

Nevada Highway Patrol - More than two dozen law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions from March 1 – 14, 2017.

Speeding is a contributing factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways. Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic and failing to yield to other motorists.

SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE CAR IN FRONT OF YOU. TWO DRIVING HABITS THAT WILL KEEP YOU ALIVE!

Most motorists, however, do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the consequences of driving too fast include:

  • Greater potential for loss of vehicle control
  • Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment
  • Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger
  • Increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries
  • Unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by Nevada Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.

For resources and laws pertaining to impaired driving and riding, please visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/dont-drive-impaired. Follow Zero Fatalities Nevada on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and @ZeroFatalitiesNV on Instagram

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.