NHP Joining Forces Campaign to Focus on Speeders

From Nevada Highway Patrol:

Nevada Highway Patrol - More than two dozen law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions from March 1 – 14, 2017.

Speeding is a contributing factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways. Exceeding the speed limit is considered aggressive driving just as weaving in and out of traffic and failing to yield to other motorists.

SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE CAR IN FRONT OF YOU. TWO DRIVING HABITS THAT WILL KEEP YOU ALIVE!

Most motorists, however, do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the consequences of driving too fast include:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries

Unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by Nevada Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by Nevada Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.

For resources and laws pertaining to impaired driving and riding, please visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/dont-drive-impaired.