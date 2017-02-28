Sparks Announces Construction at Pah Rah Mountain Park

From City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV - Demolition of the existing seasonal restroom at Pah Rah Mountain Park will begin on March 6, 2017, to make way for a larger prefabricated restroom building open year-round. The project will include demolition of portions of the walking path which will be closed during construction. Expected completion of the project is April 1, 2017.

All of the park lighting will remain off until the construction is complete. Portable restrooms will be available during this project.

Pah Rah Mountain Park, located at 1750 Shadow Lane, features an all abilities playground with a fully integrated play environment for children of all ages and abilities. Additional amenities include two other playgrounds, a volleyball court, basketball courts, picnic areas, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and several levels of playfields for a variety of activities.

For more information, call (775) 353-2376.