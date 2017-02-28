Two Houston Officers Shot, Lockdown Lifted

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.More >>
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.More >>
KNPB announces the winners of the 2017 KNPB PBS Kids Writers Contest on Wednesday.More >>
KNPB announces the winners of the 2017 KNPB PBS Kids Writers Contest on Wednesday.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
If you live or drive in south Reno, you could see some big changes coming to some of your roads. As more people move to that area, it affects how traffic moves on South Meadows and Damonte Ranch Parkways at the freeway.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission says that several roads will be closed in the next few weeks for construction and improvements.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission says that several roads will be closed in the next few weeks for construction and improvements.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
The Associated Press says that the El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
This week Reed High School's JROTC dedicated a hallway to a former student who passed away in 2003 while serving in Iraq.More >>
This week Reed High School's JROTC dedicated a hallway to a former student who passed away in 2003 while serving in Iraq.More >>