Two Houston Officers Shot, Lockdown Lifted

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have lifted a lockdown in a neighborhood where two officers have been shot and wounded while investigating home burglaries.



Police Chief Art Acevedo says one suspect was killed and a second remains at large but officers who have searched the southwest Houston neighborhood have been unable to find him. He says residents can resume their normal activities but urged them to report anything unusual to police.



The dead suspect was killed in an exchange with two officers who suffered multiple wounds. One officer is in critical condition with what Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says is a bullet lodged near his spine. A second officer was shot in the foot and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

