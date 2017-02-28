Nevada's Problem with Unlicensed Auto Shops

It’s a busy Tuesday at the Sierra Car Care MST Tire Center on Mill Street. Dominic Johnson works on a Chevy Suburban that has a dangerous problem, the steering on this 1999 SUV is shot. A few horizontal moves on the front right tire, and he told us, “I've got some loose steering components in here..."

Customers expect repairs like this will be done safely by certified pros trained to do the job, but that's not always the case. Johnson has seen and heard about the shoddy work done by unlicensed mechanics in Reno. "My friend had taken his truck to get his brakes replaced by a little shop inside of a storage unit. And about three or four months later, one of the parts had failed."

He's not just saying that because it's his competition. He knows auto repair is something that should only be trusted with a certified pro. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has a problem with unlicensed mechanics too...all over Nevada. As the DMV’s Alex Smith put it, "Everybody drives. We drive at high rates of speed on I-80 and 395, and I think that your vehicle has to be in good repair. If your brakes go bad because somebody didn't know what they were doing, you're going to have an issue."

Besides the tax and fees the state can't collect, uncertified shops pose a serious threat. Bungled brake or alignment jobs can cause crashes and injuries. That buddy of Johnson's and his failed brake job? He told us, "It was pretty bad. He almost got into an accident. He almost rear ended somebody actually."

Both tell me unlicensed mechanics here are a long time problem. Smith says “It’s a pretty consistent issue." Johnson says it’s a growing problem. "A lot of them are going out of storage units. They rent storage units, bring all their parts down, bring a couple of jacks and they call themselves a shop."

There are a couple of ways to know you're dealing with a legit shop. Look for the license from the Department of Motor Vehicles on the wall. Every licensed shop has the Nevada Automotive Repair Customer Bill of Rights posted. Also, in the state of Nevada, there's the written estimate law. Johnson says, "If your estimate exceeds $50, it is the law, it’s required to give a written estimate."

There's only one advantage to an unlicensed shop. As Johnson put it, “They’re cheaper. That's what most people look for is the price these days. But they don't understand the risk that comes with it."