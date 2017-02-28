Crash on I-80 Near Robb Drive

No charges filed in case of suspect's death while in custody of Sparks PD. An autopsy revealed suspect was high on meth and suffered cardiac arrhythmia at time of death.More >>
A record breaking winter has damaged many trails in Lake Tahoe.More >>
It's the first day of June and we're still talking about mountain snow in the Sierra.More >>
On Thursday, the legislature voted against the marijuana tax. The vote needed a 2/3 majority to pass and the final vote was 12 for and 9 against.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center says BLM is responding to a report of smoke near Fairview Peak.More >>
Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Jensen says several students were suspended after a senior prank went wrong inside Lowry High School.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a young girl died after falling while hiking near Vikingsholm Trail.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it has identified the man found in the American River near Auburn on Monday.More >>
