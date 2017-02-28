Bighorns Beat Santa Cruz in Sacramento

Bighorns Release

The Reno Bighorns (13-23) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (19-17) 109-108 Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Bighorns established a new single-game franchise attendance record with a crowd of 5,106 packing Golden 1 Center in the first-ever D-League game on Sacramento’s home floor.

Gary Neal (12-20 FG) led the Bighorns with 41 points and eight rebounds while Sacramento Kings Assignment Player Georgios Papagiannis recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Reggie Hearn notched 17 points and two rebounds. .

James Southerland paced the Warriors with 27 points and 11 rebounds while Phil Pressey had 12 points six rebounds and 10 assists.

The teams kept the score close opening the first frame before the Warriors went on a run to hold an 11-point advantage at the midway point, the Warriors would hold the advantage over the Bighorns through the entirety of the period. Despite the Bighorns outscoring the Warriors 26-20 in the second frame, Santa Cruz went into the locker room with a 17-point cushion. The Warriors led by as much as 25 in the second frame.

The Bighorns went on a 17-7 run coming out of the break to cut the deficit to seven at the 6:41 mark. Reno would gain momentum and get within five points after back-to-back triples from Hearn and Neal. The Bighorns went into the final frame trailing Santa Cruz 77-68.

With 7:01 remaining in the final frame, Reno went on a 13-6 run to tie the Warriors after a pull-up jump-shot from Neal at the 3:09 mark. The lone lead change in the game would come from a made free throw from Papagiannis at the 2:31 mark. The Warriors would tie the Bighorns one final time off a made three-pointer from Henton, but would never take back a lead. In the final second of regulation, a made three-point shot from Scott Wood brought the Warriors within one point with time expiring, resulting in a Bighorns victory. Gary Neal scored 23 of his 41 points in the final frame.

The Bighorns outscored the Warriors 72-54 in the second half and finished the night going 100% from the free-throw line.

Reno will host the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. for their 2017 Education Game.