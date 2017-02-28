Legislative Proposal Would Make Nevada Sanctuary State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legislative Proposal Would Make Nevada Sanctuary State

A legislative measure proposed by a Nevada senator would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from carrying out immigration enforcement operations.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2mpDu7u) reports Sen. Yvanna Cancela on Monday introduced the bill that would turn Nevada into a sanctuary state.

The measure from the Las Vegas Democrat comes as President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration have spread anxiety among immigrants.

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson called the bill "recklessly irresponsible" and "outrageous." The Henderson Republican says the measure "will undoubtedly result in violent criminals" being released back into communities.

The Associated Press earlier this month reported that Nevada is one of 11 states mentioned in a Trump administration memo outlining a proposal to mobilize up to 100,000 National Guard troops to round up immigrants living in the country illegally.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

