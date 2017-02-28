Water Fitness Helping People Live With Less Pain

Music rings throughout the Northwest Pool in Reno.

“I like the 60's stuff because I'm old, what can I say," said participant, Betty Yedinak. She comes three times a week for some healing. "It's really helped the arthritis I think. It's movement!"

Movement is exactly what they do. Feet move from left to right, arms up and down, and hips side-to-side. Many sing along as well.

"It's two things. It's less pain and more energy. The energy piece is the part I like."

Yedinak is one of several people who are finding water fitness lowers blood pressure, increases flexibility, and improves heart health. Most importantly, it is relieving the discomfort of arthritis and joint pain. In many ways, the water is giving new life.

"I went from barely being able to walk with canes to getting into the water and being able to move,” said Connie Bowser, water fitness participant living with multiple sclerosis. “It was miraculous.”

Water fitness is something doctors can't recommend enough.

"It is all the benefit without the pain and strength training without having to pound pavement or bike pedals,” said Dr. Christopher Chai with Renown Health.

"It isn't bearing on your joints. It makes it a whole lot easier to do more," said Yedinak.

One of the many benefits is friendships.

"This group, we've gotten so close we've become a family. It's social as well as being helpful to the body."

Water fitness is for men and women, young and old. It is healing that is contagious.

"It's benefiting everyone of all age groups, all fitness types, all body types,” said Dr. Chai.

There are several classes offered by the City of Reno that you can attend. They cost $2.50 per class. Click here for more info or call 775-334-2262.