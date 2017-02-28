Casinos in Nevada Win Just Over $1 Billion in January

Nevada regulators say casinos in the state won just over $1 billion last month.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the amount represents a 12% increase compared with a year earlier, when casinos reported a "gaming win" of $925 million.

The state benefited with $75.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in January. That's down 8% from a year earlier.

The report says that for the first seven months of the current fiscal year, casino winnings are up 3.8%.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos saw a whopping 32% increase in casino gambling revenue in January compared with a year earlier.

North Lake Tahoe casinos lost almost 30%, and Elko County casinos posted a 12.7% loss during the same period.

