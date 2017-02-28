Sparks Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Robbery With a Deadly Weapon

A Reno man must pay his father back for the nearly $90,000 he took from him, on top of a prison sentence..More >>
A Reno man must pay his father back for the nearly $90,000 he took from him, on top of a prison sentence..More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to siphoning nearly $90,000 from trust accounts belonging to his father.More >>
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday to up 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to siphoning nearly $90,000 from trust accounts belonging to his father.More >>
The Children’s Cabinet got a $10,000 grant this week to support youth attending its on-site high school at the Wilbur D. May Youth Center in Reno.More >>
The Children’s Cabinet got a $10,000 grant this week to support youth attending its on-site high school at the Wilbur D. May Youth Center in Reno.More >>
The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline began shipping oil for customers on Thursday, as Native American tribes that opposed the project vowed to continue fighting.More >>
The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline began shipping oil for customers on Thursday, as Native American tribes that opposed the project vowed to continue fighting.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a young girl died after falling while hiking near Vikingsholm Trail.More >>
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a young girl died after falling while hiking near Vikingsholm Trail.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in the Truckee River near Mustang.More >>
The Nevada Department of Safety has announced it will be closing the Nevada Highway Patrol dispatch center in Elko.More >>
The Nevada Department of Safety has announced it will be closing the Nevada Highway Patrol dispatch center in Elko.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it has identified the man found in the American River near Auburn on Monday.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it has identified the man found in the American River near Auburn on Monday.More >>