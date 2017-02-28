Sparks Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Robbery With a Deadly Weapon

On February 27th around 10:15 p.m. Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of A St. on a report of a robbery that just occurred.

The victim reported that two unknown males attacked him with an object, striking him several times. Some property was taken from the victim.

The victim was transported to Renown for his injuries, which are non-life threatening.

The suspects along with a white female are believed to have been inside the Baldini's Casino just prior to the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20's, wearing a black hat and a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans. He had multiple tattoo's on his arms hands and neck.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20's, wearing a gray sweatshirt with black or blue jeans.

The female they were with is described as a white female in her 20's.

The Sparks Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying these subjects. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects identity, as well as anyone who may have witnessed this incident; to please contact Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of these suspects.