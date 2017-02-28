Small Plane Crash in Southern California Kills 3

Four people are dead and two are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California Monday.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said the Cessna’s occupants, a husband, wife and three teenagers, were returning to San Jose after a weekend cheerleading conference at Disneyland.



Moore says one of the teenagers was thrown from the plane on impact and suffered minor injuries. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to a hospital.



An unconscious victim from one of the homes is in surgery.



Four bodies have been found in the wreckage, but firefighters have not sorted out exactly how many were from the plane and how many from the homes. They are looking for additional possible victims in the wreckage.



The two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane came down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said. Video from news helicopters showed at least one of the homes appeared to be completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris from the small plane near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenues. The plane’s propeller appeared to be left sitting on the roof of a nearby home.

A neighbor named Ernesto who saw the explosion and rushed to the scene told CBS Los Angeles he assisted in rescuing the pilot.



“It was a girl, it was a lady,” Ernesto said. “She was speaking. She said there was three others on the plane... we looked inside and couldn’t see anything, the plane was just gone.”



CBS News contributed to this report.