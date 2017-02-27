Hydrologists: The Drought is Busted

For the last several years hydrologists have been hoping for a major "drought buster" of a winter and spring. This year, they're hoping Mother Nature will turn down the tap.

"It's been so busy dealing with flooding that we haven't had the chance to catch our breath, to be honest," National Weather Service Hydrologist Tim Bardsley said. "But in terms of water supply, it's amazing. It's an incredibly quick recovery out of extreme drought."

It's official: the drought is busted.

A look at the National Weather Service's drought monitor shows a dramatic difference from this time last year. In February 2016, most of Nevada was covered in red, denoting extreme or severe drought conditions.

Today, it's completely drought-free. A small patch of yellow shows dry conditions in Nye County, but hydrologists expect that to go away within weeks.

Bardsley said our aquifers are filling up and our reservoirs are full, already releasing water in anticipation of major snowmelt this spring. In fact, that snowmelt on its own could be an issue.

"We've had several floods already," Bardsley said. "This year we are looking at very likely snowmelt flooding in the spring. It's almost guaranteed we will have some level of snowmelt flooding."

Bardsley said typically we'll see peak runoff in late May, but we could see it this year all the way through July.