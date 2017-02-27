NHP: Fatal Rollover Crash in Smith Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say there was a fatal rollover crash that happened on Friday near Smith Valley.

NHP says that on February 24, 2017 at approximately 7:45 pm, Troopers were dispatched to SR 829, south of SR 208 in Wellington, for a single vehicle rollover serious injury crash.

Investigators say that a 2003 red Ford F350 driven by 18-year-old Wellington resident, Raeme Shay Giovacchini was traveling south on SR 829 when the Ford went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. Officials say Giovacchini attempted to steer back to the left and overcorrected causing her to lose control and overturn striking a power pole during the rollover. Authorities say Giovacchini was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Giovacchini was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Officers say Giovacchini succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later.

The Nevada Highway Patrol asks that if anyone has information or was a witness to this crash, please contact Sgt. Scott Farmer of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) 775-688-2500 or sfarmer@dps.state.nv.us.