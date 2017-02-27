Treasurer's Office Encourages Nevadans to Open College Savings Account

From Nevada State Treasurer’s Office:

Carson City, Nev. - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is encouraging Nevadans to enroll in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program during America Saves Week, scheduled for February 27 - March 4, 2017. The deadline to enroll your child in the program is March 31, 2017. Visit http://www.nvprepaid.gov/ to enroll your child today.

“Nevada Prepaid Tuition allows Nevadans to lock in tomorrow’s in-state college tuition at today’s rates,” said Dan Schwartz, Nevada State Treasurer. “By educating Nevadans about the benefits this program offers, we hope to reduce the anxiety that comes with saving for college.”

America Saves Week is the perfect opportunity to open a Nevada Prepaid Tuition account and start saving for your child’s college fund. The program offers payment plans that start as low as $38 per month for prepaid tuition at community college and $49 per month for one-year of university tuition. The benefits may be used at any eligible school in the country – meaning in-state benefits can be used toward tuition costs at public or private colleges, universities or trade schools that are eligible to participate in free application for federal student aid (FAFSA).

National reports state that those who have a continuous automatic savings plan are two times more likely to spend less than they earn and save the difference*; and when it comes to education, kids are up to seven times more likely to attend college if they know there is a college savings account in their name to help pay for it**.

“The real goal is to get people thinking about saving for their child’s higher education.” Schwartz said. “Nevada has a ton of great plans to make paying for college easy.”

Plans offered by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office include the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, the Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan, the USAA 529 College Savings Plan, Putnam 529 for America, and Wealthfront 529 College Savings Plan. Each plan is different and they can even be used together to offer families complete savings options.

To learn more about any of these programs please visit www.NV529.org. Those who pledge through America Saves can be entered to win $500 by sharing their #imsavingfor photo story on social media. For rules and how to enter visit americasavesweek.org/imsavingfor.

*Data provided by America Saves Week.

**The Role of Savings and Wealth in Reducing "Wilt" Between Expectations and College Attendance, by William Elliott and Sondra Beverly of the University of Kansas and Washington University in St. Louis.