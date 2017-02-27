Dow Closes at 12th Record High - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dow Closes at 12th Record High

NEW YORK (AP) - Dow Jones Industrials closed at a record high for the 12th consecutive time.
    
The Standard & Poor's 500 index, the benchmark favored by professional investors, also closed at a record high on Monday.
    
The tiny gains came after an indecisive day for U.S. stocks that sent indexes wavering between small gains and losses.
    
Energy companies rose, but phone companies and utilities fell.
    
National Oilwell Varco rose 3.3 percent. Verizon lost 1.4 percent.
    
The Dow gained 15 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,837. The S&P 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,367. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,861.
    
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

