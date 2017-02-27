Winter Roads Keeping Auto Body Repair Shops Busy

All the recent storms in northern Nevada have created rough road conditions and caused a lot of crashes.

Local auto body shops say they're busier than ever. We checked in with a few service centers in Reno to see how they’re handling the influx in marred motor vehicles.

At Concours in Reno, the repair crew is working non-stop. We walk in to the sound of an electric sander whirring against metal. The car being worked on suffered major roof damage when it was crushed by snow, but by and large most cars are at the repair shops right now because of a crash.

"This time of year, it's everything's into curbs. Curb damage, off the road, lots of off the road cars," says Gil Grieve, owner of Concours Body Shop.

If you haven't been in a crash this winter, you've almost surely driven past one. Many of them have been serious. Concours has had to total about 80% of the cars they've seen. "Under body, steering, suspension, wheels, tires exhaust systems, transmissions, differentials" are the types of repairs they’ve been handling, says Grieve.

"We've got a lot of quarter panels. That one right there, that one was a quarter,’ says Randi Roedel pointing out different cars in her shop. “People just hitting the back of other people," Roedel owns Fix Auto in Reno.

Fix Auto in Reno has been busier this winter than they've been in years. Jace Blanchard is the parts manager; "Most common repair is suspension and bumpers, people sliding and tagging their bumpers."

Not to mention paint jobs...lots of new paint needed. Fix Auto has hired more staff this winter. At Concours, they've taken a different approach, "Basically, we're just working more is what we're doing. I prepared for this in like, November, I kinda saw it coming" says Grieve.

All this repair work is good for business, not so great for drivers or insurance companies.

"The average repair is about $3,500 dollars right now" explains Roedel.

"It’s a body shop owner's dream right now. A snow storm every other day", says Grieve, but he says there's a good way to avoid having to see him - slow down. "…people driving fast. People are hitting things hard. The damage is severe."

Winter's not over yet.

A word of warning, if you are in a crash, we're told auto insurance companies are overwhelmed with claims right now and customers can expect in delay in processing.