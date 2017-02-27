Temple Grandin Makes Surprise Visit to Traner Middle School

Temple Grandin, who is a world-renowned spokesperson for autism, made a surprise visit to Traner Middle School on Monday.

Grandin visited Traner to speak with sixth grade students on Monday, February 27. The students have been studying her life and achievements in the recent weeks and did not know that she was going to visit.

Grandin who was elected to the National Women's Hall of Fame this week, is celebrated as one of the first people on the autism spectrum to speak publicly about her personal experiences. The Autism Coalition of Nevada along with the University of Nevada – Reno say that Grandin will be holding a presentation called, "Dr. Temple Grandin: Understanding Animal Behavior" on Tuesday, February 28th at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino.